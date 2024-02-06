Northern Region owes it to Ghana to ensure Bawumia never rises to become president - Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Fifi Kwetey, has asked the people of the Northern Region of the country to prevent the Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, from ascending to the leadership of Ghana by voting against him in the 2024 general election.

Speaking to a gathering of party supporters as part of the 'Build the Ghana We Want Together' tour in the Northern Region, he described the vice president as someone who is not truthful and should he win, he will not properly represent the image of the people of the Northern Region.



To him, the people in the northern region can only sustain their unblemished image if they vote for John Mahama come 2024 to be the country’s next president.



“God is giving us an opportunity to make a choice between two people and these people happen to come from the northern part of Ghana. One is coming from the Savanna Region and the other one from the North East Region, both were originally from the northern region.



“Whereas one is known as a liar who can never tell the truth, the other one can be trusted for what he promises to give you. Northern Region, you owe it to Ghana to make sure that the son who does represent your best image, the son who has become a disgrace to the north should never rise to the leadership position of this country because that will be a disgrace to the whole northern region,” he stated.



He urged the region to rally behind a candidate worthy of trust, likening him to Ghanaian leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Rawlings, and Prof. Mills, who contributed significantly to the nation's development.



In contrast, Kwetey accused Dr. Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being collaborators in the alleged collapse of the country.

“Northern Region, you need to do everything in your power to ensure that the son of yours who is an absolute disgrace and humiliating to all you, never rises to become the president of this country. You have been blessed to have a son who can be trusted. A son who is likened to Kwame Nkrumah, Rawlings and Prof. Mills, who built Ghana. He used little resources to deliver so much development for this country.



“The other one has been a partner to Nana Akufo-Addo and has systematically seen to the collapse of our country. They are a total disgrace, a bunch of liars who have no courage,” he said.



Highlighting Dr. Bawumia's claims of being a digital champion amidst economic challenges, Kwetey criticised what he perceived as evasion of responsibility and dishonesty.



“Today, he is running away from the economic disgrace and he is telling lies to everybody that he has become a digital champion. That is what happens when you are a coward, a liar and you don't have the courage to face the economy that you have collapsed but you are shouting about digitalisation,” he said.



NW/DO