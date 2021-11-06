Northern Regional minister participate in citizen diplomacy in Washington, D.C

Northern Regional Minister, Shaibu Alhassan Shani and others in a group picture

Source: Osman Mubarik Abu, Contributor

The Northern Regional Minister, Shaibu Alhassan Shani on Thursday 4th November joined Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E Hajia Alima Mahama in Washington DC to participate in the global citizens diplomacy program at Ghana's Embassy.

The event was held in honor of the Ghanaian top diplomat by the Sister Cities international.



The event was used to recognize the role the new Ambassador played during her membership as a member of the Tamale Louisville sister cities relationship.



The Northern Regional Minister represented the citizens of the region during the event and thanked the Sister Cities International for recognizing the Ambassador for her role in promoting citizen diplomacy for the past twenty-five years.



He used the opportunity to appeal to strategic investors to consider investing in the northern region particularly in the areas of agriculture and education since the region is an agricultural denominated area.



He also emphasized the need for more cities to join this global citizens platform especially those districts within the Northern Region.

He called on the diaspora to consider investing back home to help boost their respective local communities.



The Minister was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku and the Executive Secretary of Tamale Sister Cities Relationship Osman Mubarik Abu.



The delegation was accompanied by the newly enskinned Tamale Zosimli Naa.



The Minister is scheduled to meet with stakeholders and business communities whilst in Washington DC before moving to New York and New Jersey to meet the Northern Community.