‘Northerners are poor because of wrong political leaders’ – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that bad governance in the country has resulted in untold hardship on the average Ghanaian.

Agyapong who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency in the Central region contends that, if the country had a visionary leader in charge, a certain section of the country would not be poor, particularly the Northern region, given the community's vast arable lands.



He continued by saying that given the vastness of the land in the region, companies could have been created to provide jobs for the youth but as a result of visionless leaders, the people are struggling with poverty.



“The Majority of you here are from the north and whenever you think about yourself, you consider yourself as having been rejected by God.



“But God loves you so much…but because we have the wrong political leaders…because when you look at the Northern region, with all the vast nature of the land, from Kintampo to Pusiga, to Lawra…and northerners are poor. What? Who born dog?” he said.



Speaking to some party supporters in the Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra region, the Assin Central Member of Parliament advised delegates for upcoming flagbearer polls to be discerning in their voting decisions so that they can vote for a candidate who understands their hardships and problems.



“If you give me a chance, about 50% of Ghana’s industries, all the agro-processing industries will be in the five northern regions, because that is where you will get enough land to clear with machines,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong went on to say that, he is the best candidate the NPP can have because he understands the plights and struggles of the party's grassroots and also has solutions to Ghana's problems.



The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Francis Addai-Nimoh have all declared their intent to contest in the NPP presidential primaries.







