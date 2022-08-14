12
Menu
News

Northerners in NPP are only fit for running mates – Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye Launch Hopeson Adorye

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

A key figure in the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen’s 2024 NPP Flagbearer bid, Hopeson Adorye has launched scathing ridicule of Northerners in the governing NPP.

Addressing a crowd which participated in a walk christened “walk for Alan” in Kumasi on Sunday, Hopeson Adorye stunned his audience when he claimed that Northerners, who represent the Dombo tradition of the NPP, are always fit to be running mates of the party.

In a denigrating manner, Hopeson, who has been seen in recent times moving quite closely with Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, said the NPP has three traditions: Danquah, Busia and Dombo, adding that the leadership of the party has always been between the Danquah and Busia tradition, with the Dombos, from the North playing second fiddle as running mates, and called for that tradition to remain unchanged for the 2024 elections.

“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” said Hopeson Adorye.

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombos, they are always there (for a running mate).”

“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Danquah contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he ran with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Danquah, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye asked.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA