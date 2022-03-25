Not a dime should be taken from my salary – Murtala Mohammed on MPs pay cut

Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has indicated that he will not agree to a pay cut.

According to him, the best the government can do in these trying times is to reduce the size of the government and also reduce profligacy.



He alleged that there are several people occupying positions in government who do next to nothing but are paid huge sums of money at the end of the month.



“Well I think that my very good friend Kojo Oppong Nkrumah should give us a break, nobody is taking a dime from my salary. What we are asking this government to do is to reduce the size of the government. How much will it contribute to salvaging the mess in which we are with the percentage cut by the Council of State and even Members of Parliament(MPs)

“The young men who are recruited at the flagstaff house, they are given laptops, they sit behind the laptops monitor social media see those who are criticizing this government genuinely and they go on the blistering attack on those people and those young men are paid 15,000 Ghana cedis. We have MCEs who were sacked perhaps for non-performance, they are now advisors to the Minister for Local Government and you have all manner of people.



What we are telling the government is to reduce the size of government, cut its expenditure on useless things in the country. If the government wants help it should demonstrate that it needs help. Even we as MPs and those in NPP are spending our salaries in our constituencies.



The entire 2021 we were given one-quarter of our MPs Common Fund. In fact, all MMDCEs never had a quarter of what they had was arrears of 2020. So if I’m a Member of Parliament the money to execute certain basic projects in my constituency those monies are not coming. By the time are salaries are paid, you are so indebted because you would have spent the money to take care of certain important things in your constituency,” he said.