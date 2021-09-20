Not all road crashes are accidents – Road crash analyst

Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst, Tonny Dickson Afriford

Source: GNA

Mr. Tonny Dickson Afriford, a Road Crash and Injury Prevention analyst has disclosed that not all road crashes are accidents therefore it is unacceptable to refer to all crashes as accidents.

Mr. Afriford explained that an accident was a cause of a crash that could only be confirmed after investigations had been carried out by the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and road crash investigators.



Speaking on the Ghana News Agency-Tema Office and MTTD Road Crashes Prevention Campaign platform stated that an accident meant the crash occurred through no fault of the driver.



Such accidents, he said could be due to mechanical faults such as brake failure, or other things including; driving on a foreign material on the road.



He added that the different types of crashes included; vehicle to vehicle, human to vehicle crashes, human crashes, pedestrian knockdowns, and murder or suicidal crashes.



Mr. Afriford said vehicle to vehicle is also known as a head-on collision in which two vehicles collide into each other, while human to vehicle crashes involved humans having direct contact with the vehicle during a crash.

He noted that a crash especially in a head-on collision could also lead to a human internal crash in which internal bleeding could occur due to a brain crashing with the skull, a broken internal bone getting into contact with a tissue, the heart, or other organs.



Mr. Afriford said suicidal crashes involved people internationally causing a crash as a way to commit suicides due to some problems they might be having.



Touching on crash trends in the Tema Region, he observed that there was a high fatality rate in the area due to lack of the needed facility for a safe road crossing, a situation that led to pedestrian knockdowns.



He said authorities had failed to demarcate schools and hospital zones for drivers to reduce their speed around those areas leading to avoidable human to vehicular crashes.



The Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst revealed that most accidents that occurred on the Tema-Aflao road were due to overspeeding, driver stress as well as drunk driving.

He noted that illegal construction of speed ramps across the country was a worry as they also contribute to crashes which sometimes were fatal.



“Ninety percent of crashes that happen on our roads are due to human error, which could be engineering, driver related, and lack of enforcement of road traffic regulations and laws”, he added.



The GNA-Tema Office and Tema MTTD road safety project seeks to create continuous awareness advocacy on the need for road users to be cautious on the road to avoid road accidents while using stakeholders to reach out to their peers and followers to sensitize them on road safety-related issues.