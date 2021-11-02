Not all that glitters is gold – Sosu 'knocks' Akufo-Addo’s human rights reputation

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency has discredited the human rights credentials usually heaped on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Sosu, happening under the administration of President Akufo-Addo does not support the notion that he was a champion of human rights.



He stated in an interview with GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi that he had high expectations of Nana Akufo-Addo relative to the protection of human rights.



Sosu said he anticipated a rise in Ghana’s human rights standing under Nana Akufo-Addo but the opposite is what has transpired.



“All that glitters isn’t gold so merely having expectations of people does not mean they were really gold. Many people believed that the president was a human right person and under him, we should be recording the highest human rights protection in Ghana but obviously, he hasn’t. We’ve had very serious issues in the last five years and we don’t need to rehash all that because we have very critical issues that we need to pay attention to,” he said.



Sosu also revealed the reason for his campaign to push for admission for some 499 students who were denied entry into the Ghana School of Law.

He noted that the students passed the exam and that it is only fair that the General Legal Council grants them admission.



“For the 499 students, I believe that they deserve to be admitted and that is why I have petitioned the Speaker. I have petitioned the Speaker and we’ll ensure that their plight is heard in Parliament. Even if it means they’ll be on some awaiting list or whatever it is, the students deserve to be admitted,” he said.



Sosu has meanwhile teamed up with his colleague MP for South Dayi to sponsor a Private Members' Bill to have parliament overhaul the current structure and powers of the General Legal Council.



They among other things are seeking the removal of the Chief Justice as a member of the Council.



