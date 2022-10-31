Not by force to stay on for 4 years, Akufo-Addo must resign – Martin Kpebu demands

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has reiterated his call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to tender his resignation over worsening economic conditions.

Contributing to a discussion on Accra-based Joy News on the president's address on the economy on October 30, Martin Kpebu explained that the constitution expressly provided room for a president to resign.



He recounted that President Akufo-Addo, while in opposition, lampooned the Mahama-led administration over the rate of the cedi depreciation, stating that he would have resigned if he were president then.



Six years into his own administration, with the cedi trading at almost GH₵15 to a US dollar, Kpebu said the president should have followed through with his word by resigning many years ago.



"Let's repeat with all the strength we can muster, the president in opposition said that this is a Guggisberg economy and that in 18 months, he was going to change this.



"Please, that hasn't happened, and we are begging the president, in the name of God, there's a place for honour. That's why the (national) pledge that we use to say in school says that 'I promise on my honour to be faithful and loyal'…honour, honour… I promise, on my honour, we are not just saying the letter of the word, but there's a place even in our pledge for honour.



"You said $1 is equal to GH₵3…if you were the one, you would resign. Under your watch, it has moved from $1 [to] about GH₵4 or even GH₵4.50. Now the most charitable is GH₵13, so he should have resigned years ago. So Mr. President, it's your own words. Like a certain lawyer said, this is poetic justice," Kpebu said.

Commenting further on his call for resignation, Martin Kpebu said Akufo-Addo must resign along with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over their collective handling of the economy.



This, he says, will constitutionally permit the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to be president for at least three months in which he can organize new elections.







