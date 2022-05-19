Not even Nkrumah achieved a quarter of Akufo-Addo's 1D1F – Otchere-Darko

The founder of the think tank, Danquah Institute (DI), Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has described the government’s One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative as the “biggest” rollout of factories in the history of Ghana.
Mr Otchere-Darko asserts that the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, could not even have achieved a quarter of the feat chalked by the Akufo-Addo-led government as far as the 1D1F project is concerned.
In a tweet on Thursday, 19 May 2022, President Akufo-Addo’s cousin said: “This is the biggest rollout of factories in the history of Ghana and the Gold Coast”.
“Not even Nkrumah achieved a quarter of this in his nine years from Independence. Even better, all financed through credit from [the] government but privately owned.”
The 1D1F initiative is a key component of the industrial transformation agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led government.
