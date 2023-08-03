Not every kidney failure requires a transplant – Korle-Bu CEO explains

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has explained the major types of kidney failures and what each of them entails.

He also described the circumstances under which any such patients would either need transplantations or other forms of life-supporting medical procedures.



“We have different types of kidney failures. We have what we call acute kidney failure and chronic kidney failure. So, you may have a very severe disease condition, or a severe dehydration or the various things that can cause your kidneys to fail to function.



“So, when you have acute kidney failure, for some of those patients, sometimes, a couple of sessions of dialysis, the kidney is able to recover and they are able to continue their lives without needing further dialysis. For those who require transplantation are those who have chronic kidney failure, where the kidneys are literally not functioning well and they need to be supported by having regular lifelong dialysis.



“And so, the only way they can stop having dialysis and still live is to have a kidney transplant,” he said.



Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah made this known while speaking with Daniel Oduro, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, on the subject, Need for Legislation on Organ Donations in Ghana.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



