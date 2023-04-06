9
Not getting my GH¢500,000 back after withdrawing from race not a problem – NDC's Kobeah

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah Ernest Kwaku Kobeah

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman, says he has been unaffected by paying his filing fee and withdrawing from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race.

He stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that money is not an issue for him.

He was also unconcerned about the fact that the filing fee he paid was non-refundable.

The NDC has set a filing fee of GH¢500,000 for its presidential primary, and a fee of GH¢40,000 for its parliamentary primary

The businessman picked the forms and filed to contest but pulled out from the race.

He described his decision as personal and the assertions he was forced to withdraw were untrue.

According to him, he picked up his forms, filed and paid the filing fee and prepared for his vetting, but at the last hour, he decided to pull out and declare his support for Mr. Mahama based on consultations with his grandfather and others.

”I was not forced to withdraw. I voluntarily withdrew from the race and declared my support for Mr. Mahama,” he said.

Mr. Kobeah noted that he got no problem with paying the filing fee, and that would go to support the party’s campaign activities in 2024.

”I have no problem paying the filing fee. I took a decision, and I have no problem paying the money. I took this decision for the love of the party,” he said.

