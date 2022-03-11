0
Nothing appears to be working in Ghana; govt hasn’t paid NHIA levies since July 2021 – Akandoh alleges

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh12 Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso

A member of the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has revealed that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has not paid National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) levies collected since 2021.

He described this situation as pathetic.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday March 10, the Juaboso lawmaker said nothing seems to be working in Ghana at the moment.

“It is rather unfortunate that nothing seems to be working in this country at this point in time, very pathetic,” he said.

He added “As I speak to you, we all know that Covid is still with us and therefore, we should not take our health facilities in this country for granted.

“But the bad news for you is, since July, 2021, the Minister responsible for finance has not paid the levies collected in the name of the National Health Insurance Levy to the National Health Insurance Fund and therefore, the service providers for the scheme are threatening to withdraw their services.

“This is how bad it is.”

