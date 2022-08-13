1
Nothing can stop us from building the National Cathedral- Kusi Boateng

Victor Kusi Boateng National Cathedral BoT Secretary.png The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, says nothing can stop the construction of the National Cathedral.

At a presser organised by the Kumasi Council of Christian Churches at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Thursday,  Rev.  Kusi-Boateng said: “no words, actions or inactions from Ghanaians or even any of the Board Members can hinder the construction of the National Cathedral”

The pastor also used the opportunity to debunk rumours that some prominent members have quit the Board of Trustees due to mismanagement or disbursement of funds.

“We, the board members wish to categorically state that none of our members has resigned from the board except Dr. Mensah Otabil, whose reasons cannot be disclosed to the general public,”. Rev. Boateng stated.

The Chairman of the Kumasi Council of Christian Churches, Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinka Sarfo, also admonished all Ghanaian Christians especially those within his jurisdiction to donate in support of the construction of the cathedral.

He asked rhetorically, “Is it a blessing or a curse to build a National Cathedral?” adding that the “irony of it all is that while Muslims are supporting it, some so-called Christians are against it [Cathedral].

He then pleaded with Ghanaians to wholeheartedly donate GH¢100 monthly to support the construction of the cathedral.

