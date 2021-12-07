‘Nothing can take me away’ - Abu Jinapor rubbishes Kwesi Pratt's claims he's out of the country

Samuel Abu Jinapor shared this photo on December 7, 2021

President Akufo-Addo places ban on travels for ministers, deputies

Parliament approved 2022 budget



Kwesi Pratt Jnr claims Abu Jinapor is out of the country



The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has rubbished claims that he is out of the country.



Making this known in a Facebook post, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources stated that the claims by veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, that he (Jinapor) is out of the country and as such, the Majority will be one person short, is false.

“I just arrived in Parliament, today, 7th December 2021, at exactly 10am!!! I heard my good friend Kwesi Pratt, claiming on authority that I am out of Ghana and will therefore not be in Parliament today, thus, the majority is down by one member.



“That is false. Subject to ill health, absolutely nothing can take me away from the business of the government of President Akufo-Addo in Parliament. Absolutely nothing!!!!,” he wrote in the Facebook post shared with pictorial evidence.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, recently placed a month-long ban on travel for all his ministers and their deputies in what many have believed is inspired by the fact that the president expects that all MPs from his party are present during the appropriation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.



