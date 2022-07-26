Nothing fishy about construction of National Cathedral - Prof. Opoku Onyinah assures

Prof. Apostle Opoku Onyinah

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, has said that there is nothing shrouded in secrecy about the construction of the National Cathedral.

He was unhappy about the misconception peddled by some individuals that is further polluting the minds of Ghanaians about the importance of the project.



Prof. Opoku Onyinah who spoke exclusively to Peacefmonline.com in Kumasi during a temple dedication of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC Asokwa) noted that the President pledged to do four things in support of its construction, i.e provide land, seed money, an architect and also establish a Secretariat.



All these commitments have been met by the President and that the remaining works are also left in the hands of the Board of Trustees and its Technical Committee.



He further charged the public should not worry about the monetary matters for the construction of the national cathedral.



"The project is being supervised by experienced men of God who will ensure prudent management of financial resources," he noted.

About Asokwa PIWC



The PIWC Asokwa, began its journey in 1986 by holding church service in a classroom block at Yaa Achiaa Girls JHS at Roman Hill in Kumasi with obviously few membership.



Due to difficulties in securing a convenient and conducive place of worship, the church had hold services and meetings in different areas such as Amakom, Asawase and subsequently Asokwa, their current and permanent location.



Today, the church can boast of over 2,500 membership with plans expanding it to reach out to as many as possible through evangelism.



Resident Minister, Apostle Dr. Joseph Ignatius Teye Buertey, in an interview disclosed that with the years ahead, they have resolved to intensify evangelism to win more souls for the kingdom of God.

"We are also keen about deepening the faith of our members to be deeply rooted in the word of God," he added.



Chief of Amakom, Nana Adu Mensah urged the church to consider establishing a school. He said this will help build the human resource of the country for national development.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Hon. Akwannuasa Gyimah also implored on churches in the country to be on high alert and security consciousness in the wake of terrorism threats in neighboring countries.