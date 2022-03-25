Nothing has changed for Ghanaians - Abraham Amaliba

The head of the NDC Legal Team, Abraham Amaliba

Amaliba says fares and prices of items will still be high

Press conference by the finance minister was a complete waste of time – Amaliba



We left you with GH¢14 per gallon of petrol, today it is GH¢50 per gallon - NDC



The head of the NDC Legal Team, Abraham Amaliba, has indicated that the measures outlined by the government to get Ghana out of the current economic hardships, will not have any effect on the livelihood of Ghanaians.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the NDC (National Democratic Congress) lawyer, said that the press briefing organised by the Ministry of Finance was a complete waste of time.



“My submissions are to the fact that nothing has changed for the Ghanaian, nothing has changed for the Ghanaian.



“If you are a Ghanaian and you expected that this morning after the press conference, lorry fares will go down, you will be disappointed, if you are a Ghanaian and you thought that after the conference, cement prices will go down, you will be disappointed, if you are a Ghanaian and you thought that after the press conference LPG will go down you will be disappointed.

Also, Amaliba refuted suggestions that the current economic situation could have been worse if the National Democratic Party (NDC) had been in power instead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“… we (NDC) left you (NPP) GH¢14 per gallon of petrol, today how much is it, GH¢50 per gallon and you sit here to tell the people of Ghana that the NDC would have been worse. We left a debt stock of GH¢120 billion, you alone you have borrowed more than GH¢250 … (for) debt to GDP ratio, we left you with 54 percent, today debt to GDP ratio is more than 80 percent and you sit and watch Ghanaians in their face and say that NDC will have been worse than this,” he added.



