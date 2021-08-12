Nothing hurts than seeing NAM1 walking around while MenzGold customers suffer - Journalist

Ghanaian Journalist Dennis Mirpuri

Ghanaian Journalist Dennis Mirpuri has expressed his disgust at the fact that although Nana Appaih Mensah of MenzGold fame hasn’t paid his depositors he has money to sponsor Obibini.

There is currently an ongoing lyrical beef between Obibini and Amerado Burner.



Both artistes are releasing songs to take a dig at each other while displaying their lyrical dexterity.

Commenting on this, Denis Mirpuri who has been off the Journalism scene for sometime has expressed his disgust at what is happening and is shocked that apart from the fact that NAM 1 is walking a free man, he still has money to support Obibini when depositors have not been paid.



He said “When Ghanaians see Nam 1 trending, they fume. Why shouldn’t they? The man set up a company that was closed down by Gov’t, which warned people not to continue investing. Same Gov’t hasn’t ensured depositors are paid. Yet, Nam 1 still has money to manage Obibini. Herh..This Life!”.