Nothing sensible was said at govt townhall meeting to convince us to pay E-levy – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has noted that the town hall meeting organised by the government to explain the E-levy to the people of Ghana will rather anger citizens.

From all indications, he notes that the people of Ghana do not like the idea of introducing the E-levy and therefore it's imperative that Government quashes the idea and think of other better ways to generate revenue for the country.



Asiedu Nketia was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this known.



He said “I’ve been listening to the town hall meeting the government organised but I’m disappointed because I thought what the people of Ghana are saying about the E-levy if they plan to engage the people of Ghana they were going to convince the people to pay the e-levy."

"I’m disappointed because all I’ve heard from the Town Hall meeting nothing shows that they are convincing us to pay the e-levy. If anything, they are just igniting the anger in us to take an entrenched position on paying for the e-levy.”



General Mosquito as he is affectionately called by his peers said the move by the government to organise a Town Hall Meeting is a result of the NDC’s earlier town hall meeting that exposed the intricacies of the E-levy but so far what he has heard from the government’s town hall meeting is not convincing enough to get the people of Ghana to change their mind.



The Government of Ghana in its 2022 budget indicated that it will be introducing the e-levy; a move to generate revenue for the country. It is the intention of the government to take 1.75% of mobile transactions.