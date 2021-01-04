Nothing wrong with Bawumia visiting churches - Razak Kojo Poku

Razak Kojo Opoku, the leader of the Concerned Voters Movement has urged Ghanaian to eschew religious extremism and embrace other faiths.

In the past few days, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been slammed by a section of the public after he worshipped with churches on the night 31st December, 2020 in Kumasi.



Commenting on the issue, the NLA spokesperson said that Ghanaians should rather praise the Vice President for showing tolerance and maturity.



"There is absolutely nothing wrong with Bawumia visiting or worshipping with Christians likewise there would be no wrong if Alan or Mahama visit or worship with Muslims”, he said in a social media post.



He cited a number of instances in the Bible and Quran where the Christian and Muslim faith connect.



Religious Extremism is a Backward Philosophy: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



Both Ishmael and Isaac(the Covenant Child) are all biological sons of Abraham.



Both Ishmael and Isaac(the Covenant Child) are all biological sons of Abraham.



Muhammad is linked to Ishmael through the lineage of the patriarch Adnan.



Jesus Christ is linked to Isaac through the patriarch David.

Christians were the first people who received Muhammad in Madina when he runs away from Mecca to Madina for safety.



The first covenant agreement between Christians and Muslims for peaceful co-existence and tolerance was signed by Muhammad and Najran Christians in Madina.



The 1992 Constitution of Ghana has stated clearly that no person should be discriminated on the basis of Religion.



Tribal Politics and Religious Politics are illegal under the 1992 Constitution.



A Muslim leader would need Christian Votes to succeed.

A Christian leader would also need the votes of Muslims to succeed.



According to Hebrews 12:14, "Pursue peace with all men, as well as holiness, without which no one will see the Lord".



And in Romans 12:18, "If it is possible on your part, live at peace with everyone".