Nothing wrong with Mahama’s judiciary comment – Dr Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has jumped to the defence of former President John Dramani Mahama over recent comments he made regarding the independence and impartiality of the judiciary in Ghana.

This comes after John Mahama's accusations against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, alleging that the President had intentionally appointed individuals with strong affiliations to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the judiciary.



The former president said that this move by the president was aimed at shielding the government from accountability.



In a tweet, Dr Apaak said he sees nothing wrong with what the former president said.



“Nothing wrong with the comments made by JM regarding the current state of our judiciary. Is it not a fact that NADAA has packed the bench; and appointed card-carrying NPP members as judges? Until the hypocrisy stops our democracy will continue to be on the brink of collapse,” the tweet read.



