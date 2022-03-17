Notoriety of unanimous rulings under current CJ not helping Ghana’s democracy – Asiedu Nketia

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Supreme Court unanimously rules Deputy Speakers can vote while presiding

Minority unhappy with ruling



Aseidu Nketia argues judges should have argued out the reason for judgment individually



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia (General Mosquito), has raised concerns about unanimous rulings on cases brought before the Supreme Court in recent times.



According to him, the prevalence of such rulings would not augur well for the country’s democracy.



Asiedu Nketia, in his view, believes all the seven judges who sat on the recent case on whether or not Deputy Speakers had voting rights when presiding could not have been thinking along the same lines.

Citing Malcolm X, he said, “when two people agree always, one is a liar”.



“These unanimous rulings in my humble opinion is not helping our democracy because it is out of clashes of opinion that sparks of truth emanate. The ruling itself indicates that this is a novelty. This is an area without precedence.



“So it is the best case where the individual Supreme Court judges ought to have been left to proceed with the arguments on their own.



“Whether they arrive at the same conclusion or not then you have seven arguments that will help explore the law and other things. And believe you me, I don’t think that all of them will think along the same lines [sic] because Malcolm X said that when two people agree always, one is a liar,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia said.



General Mosquito noted that unanimous rulings had become more prevalent under the current Chief justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

He questioned the basis for lumping up the judgment of all seven judges into one court document.



“If this is a novel situation the better way of approaching it was to allow the individual seven judges to argue their judgment out and come and read them on the floor of the house so we have different perspectives about the problem.



“But for you to listen to the submissions and into some conclave and for one person to come and say that all the seven us of this is the way we think. How all the seven people be thinking the same way for 19 pages.



The notoriety of this unanimous thing is more prevalent under the current Chief Justice and I don’t think it is helping the country, he added.



Background

The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a landmark ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of a quorum for decision making.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”



Whiles the Majority group has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Minority group has criticized it stating that it is judiciary support for the E-Levy.