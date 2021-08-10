Notorious Bolgatanga armed robber shot by Police, girlfriend arrested

He was recently published as one of the wanted armed robbers in the UER

A notorious armed robber Asampana Ayine a.k.a Winder has been shot by Police in Bolgatanga.

The armed robber and his accomplice have been involved in series of armed robberies especially snatching of motorbikes from their owners at gunpoint within the Bolga Municipality.



Asampana Ayine who has been terrorizing residents of the Upper East with a group of armed wielding gangs has been on the police wanted list for some time now.



The Police have since been on a manhunt for him as he continues to undertake the trade of Robbery even after declaring him wanted by the Bolgatanga District Magistrate Court.



A statement signed by ASP David Fianko-Okyere, Police Public Affairs Officer/UER said Winder was shot on Sunday when he attempted to outsmart the Police to escape lawful custody after his arrest.



Meanwhile, his alleged girlfriend suspected to be one of his accomplices is in custody assisting further investigations.