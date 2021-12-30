Notorious Kasoa land guard ‘UN’ grabbed

Notorious landguard arrested

The Central-East Regional Police Command has arrested a notorious land guard known as UN.

According to a police source, UN was arrested through an intelligence-led operation.



UN and his ring of land guards were arrested when they attempted to assassinate one Kokoteyo at Kojo Oku near Kasoa in the Central Region, the source said.



It is, however, not clear if the assassination attempt is linked to any land or chieftaincy dispute in the area.



UN and his co-conspirators are now in the custody of the Central-East police command at Millennium City.

Accra 100.5FM’s Central regional correspondent Samuel Addo confirmed the arrest on the mid-day news on Thursday, 30 December 2021.



He said the Divisional Police Commander, ASP Oduro Amening, told the media that the command will be organising a press conference to brief the public on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the notorious land guard.



Reports say UN and his cohorts have been tormenting property owners in Kasoa and its environs.