'Nourishment From Above' feeds 500 needy children and widows

Beneficiaries of the 'Nourishment From Above' gifts

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Some 500 needy adults and children in and around Amponsah Akuraa in Agona-Swedru in the Central Region have benefited from the benevolence of Nourishment From Above, a Christian ministry engaged in charitable humanitarian works.

The Ministry through its ‘Mission Feeding’ programme put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children and adults when it fed the beneficiaries sumptuous dishes as part of its outreach programmes.



That is not all as the children were also presented with teaching and learning aids such as pens, pencils, crayons as well as special tuition offered by seasoned teachers employed by the NGO for the purpose.



The beneficiaries also took home a hamper each containing a 5kg bag of rice, tins of tomatoes, oil, macaroni, spaghetti, canned fish, and loaves of bread.



The act of benevolence aside, it's the objective to give the beneficiaries the opportunity to share in the joy of the season, target needy and underprivileged children, aged, widows, widowers, and single parents with little children living in extremely deprived communities under extremely distressing circumstances in various parts of the country.



As part of the package, the charitable humanitarian group enrolled ten young girls into apprenticeship programmes, paid the full cost of the training, and donated ten sewing machines with all other equipment to enable them to learn their preferred trade.

The gesture, according to the founder and leader of Nourishment From Above, Dr. Joyce Ayesu is to provide decent sources of livelihood for the girls, most of whom have completed basic school but are unable to pursue higher education due to financial constraints on the part of their parents and guardians and therefore stand the risk of being lured and impregnated by men.



“This year, we decided that you know they are young girls, they can easily get pregnant because somebody will give them money and they have these children,” said Dr. Ayesu.



According to her, the young girls who opt to learn trades such as sewing but are unable to access the skills because they lack financial assistance are assisted by the NGO to successfully undergo the training under accomplished seamstresses in their community.



Her expectations are that the apprentices successfully undergo the two-year training during which they acquire useful skills to earn them a living.



