'November 2020 was a hard month for me' – Koku Anyidoho reflects on passing of Rawlings, daughter

Late Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

• Anyihodo remembers daughter, Rawlings a year after death

• Former President Rawlings died at the age of 73



•There will be a remembrance mass to observe the anniversary



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has labelled the month of November 2020 as a very “hard month” for him.



This he said was a result of a double tragedy that befell him in the month.

He mentioned that he lost both his daughter and Former President Jerry John Rawlings to the icy hands of death in November last year.



“Hmm!!! November 2020, was really a hard month for me. Lost my daughter on the 8th; Papa J passed on 12th. Today is exactly a year since Papa J left. He did his bit for God and Country. One day, one day; we shall ALL go too! May his soul rest well in the Lord. Shalom,” he said in a tweet reflecting on the 1-year anniversary of the passing of the late founder of the NDC.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020, at the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 73.



The family of the late head of state will hold a remembrance mass today, November 12, 2021, to mark the first anniversary of his passing at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra.