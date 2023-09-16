November 4 contest is not a make-or-break affair – Afriyie Akoto

Dr Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Aspiring presidential candidate in the upcoming November 4 presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says the contest is not a make-or-break affair.

The former minister of agriculture noted that the contest should not break the NPP but rather serve as an opportunity for them to elect a candidate who has what it takes to retain power for the elephant family.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023, the former agriculture minister said the contest is not a make-or-break contest for the party; it is to elect one of us to bear the noble flag of our party going forward into the presidential election in December 2024.



He believes the November 4 contest offers an opportunity for all party supporters to unite behind one person and lead us to break the 8-year jinx, not the party.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto maintained that he remains the best choice for the NPP and the only one who has what it takes to help them retain power.

He posited that they have to break the 8 and also charged his campaign team to move to all electoral areas and constituencies across the country to ensure that all delegates vote for him in the contest.



He said the party needed someone to lead the charge for an emphatic NPP victory in the 2024 presidential election.



He admitted that the contest was not going to be an easy one but was optimistic that he would emerge as the candidate for the party.



“I know the battle ahead is not going to be easy, but with determination and blessings from the almighty, victory will be ours,” he added.