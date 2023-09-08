November 4 is a one-horse race, Bawumia would win hands down – KNUST don

Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong (from left to right)

A senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has rejected assertions that the NPP primaries is a two-horse race between Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen.

According to Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is going to win the primaries by a huge margin.



The academic, who made these remarks in an interview on Asempa FM, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, added that he would be surprised if Ken comes anywhere close to Dr Bawumia in the November 4 primaries.



“I think it is a one-horse race. It would be a straight win for Dr Bawumia. I would be surprised if people in the NPP vote for Kennedy Agyapong," he said.



In his view, Kennedy is not fit to be the president of Ghana because he lacks the capacity to lead the country.



He added that voters must show that they care about the character of people who want to lead the country.

“Kennedy Agyapong socially, traditionally, and intellectually is not presidential material and this must show.



“Ghanaians must demonstrate that we care about people who become our presidents. In the first place, for the development of poor countries… leadership matters. And political leaders in such countries should be knowledgeable generally and in economics,” he said.



