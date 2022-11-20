11
Menu
News

'Now Ofori-Atta can’t sleep, he has been exposed' – Kpebu

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212213456 Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed contentment with the work of the 8-member ad hoc committee probing a censure motion agains5 the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, “the Committee’s work is commendable though it is not in the form or shape we wanted.”

Martin Kpebu stated that the finance minister was exposed at the proceedings on November 18, 2022.

“The exciting thing is that the minority kept the issues. It is satisfactory although [there were] some issues. Now Ofori-Atta can’t sleep, he will vomit the money,” he is quoted by 3news.com.

The finance minister denied allegations levelled against him by proponents of the censure motion saying they were “unfounded and untrue”

He added that the allegations were “weightless”.

“Since I took office in 2017, I have served the country with integrity and honesty. Under my leadership at the Ministry of Finance, there have been significant improvements in the accurate reporting of public finances.

“Today, under President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are enjoying greater accountability and transparency in the management of the public purse than any other period under the Fourth Republic,” he told the Committee.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: