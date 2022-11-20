'Now Ofori-Atta can’t sleep, he has been exposed' – Kpebu

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

A private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed contentment with the work of the 8-member ad hoc committee probing a censure motion agains5 the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, “the Committee’s work is commendable though it is not in the form or shape we wanted.”



Martin Kpebu stated that the finance minister was exposed at the proceedings on November 18, 2022.



“The exciting thing is that the minority kept the issues. It is satisfactory although [there were] some issues. Now Ofori-Atta can’t sleep, he will vomit the money,” he is quoted by 3news.com.



The finance minister denied allegations levelled against him by proponents of the censure motion saying they were “unfounded and untrue”



He added that the allegations were “weightless”.



“Since I took office in 2017, I have served the country with integrity and honesty. Under my leadership at the Ministry of Finance, there have been significant improvements in the accurate reporting of public finances.

“Today, under President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are enjoying greater accountability and transparency in the management of the public purse than any other period under the Fourth Republic,” he told the Committee.



