Nsawam Adoagyiri MP roasted for sharing 2020 story to justify government IMF intervention

Frank Annoh Dompreh88 Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been roasted on social media for sharing a story in 2020 about the International Monetary Fund that suggested half of the world is seeking a bailout.

A BBC story is being shared on social media by activists of the New Patriotic Party to justify why the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally resorted to the IMF to fix the country’s economy.

The Member of Parliament shared the post with the caption “Half of the world is asking for assistance from the IMF, this is not peculiar to just Ghana. Interesting read”.

But some Ghanaians who reacted to the post could not fathom why the Majority Chief Whip will stoop so low to share a story from 2020 when countries were seeking support in the wake of the deadly COVID-19; funds that were disbursed to even Ghana.

















