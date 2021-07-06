Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Agricultural Office presents coconut seedlings to farmers

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MCE presents a seedling to a farmer

Source: GNA

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Agricultural Office has presented 15,000 coconut seedlings to farmers in the area to boost the Planting for Export and Rural Development initiative in the municipality.

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the provision of the seedlings would enhance the economic activities of the farmers.



He mentioned some of the beneficiary communities as Asikabew, Duayeden, Noka, Otukwadjo, Panpanso Number One, Obredumah, Nigo Teshie, Asiyaw, Fotobi, Akwamu and Akpeteshie.



Mr Buabeng said the fruits of the high-breed coconut seedlings could be harvested in three to four years when planted and that the donation was to encourage the youth to venture into the Planting for Food and Export policy of the government.

Mrs Perpetual Decker, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, said the field workers of the Department would support the project to assist the farmers in lining, pecking and planting.



She said the Assembly and the Department were planning to establish a factory to provide easy access to the market for the farmers, which would create job opportunities for the youth and help the Assembly to earn foreign income through export.



Madam Mary Addo, a farmer from Asikabew, who received the coconut seedlings on behalf of the farmers, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the project and called on the youth in the area to take farming as a career to earn a living.