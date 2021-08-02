Nsawam-Adoagyiri tops 2020 BECE, MP commends students

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

The Nsawam –Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region has been ranked first in 2020 BECE performance out of the schools in the region.

Further, 72% of students with an aggregate of 6 in the region were from the municipality, as it recorded the highest passes among the candidates presented with an 80.8% pass rate.



A total of 27,561 candidates representing fifty-six percent (56%) of candidates failed.



Students who obtained an aggregate of 6 in the region were 247 made up of 110 boys and 137 girls. 178 out of the total number of candidates who obtained an aggregate of 6 in the Eastern region were from Nsawam – Adoagyiri Municipality.



2,834 candidates obtained aggregate 7 to 15 while 8,636 had aggregate 16 to 24. A total of 9,979 had an aggregate of 25 to 30.



The Majority Chief Whip, also a Member of Parliament for Nsawam / Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh - Dompreh who was excited about the student's performance on his behalf congratulates them for learning hard and scoring higher.

He noted that "we are determined to do more together with all the stakeholders. This is refreshing".



The Majority Chief Whip through his efforts has been organizing free extra classes for the students annually as there is another ongoing extra class for the WAEC examination this year.



According to him, his constituency ranked first in the Eastern Region and third national, and they are hopeful to do better this time.



“We plan to perform better this year through impactful interventions such as this”, he stated.



Frank Annoh - Dompreh said the private classes are meant to keep the students busy and provide an opportunity for them to have a better understanding of areas they might be having challenges with.

Meanwhile, Statistical analysis of the performance of the candidates commissioned by the Eastern Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) indicates that only 21,655 candidates out of total 49,216 candidates who wrote the exams passed by securing an aggregate of 6 to 30. This represents 44%.



Other Municipal and Districts such as; Birim North has been placed second with a 65.1% pass rate, Atewa East followed in third with a 60.8% pass rate while Kwahu West, Birim South, and Atewa West and New Juaben South followed with 60.6%, 53.8%, 50.5%respectively.



The New Juaben South Municipality placed sixth with a 50.1% pass rate while Kwahu Afram Plains South recorded 49.7% to place seventh.



Denkyembuor, Suhum, Upper Manya Krobo, Akyemansa, and Akuapem-North followed with 48.6%, 47.5%, 47.5%, 45.8%, and 45.1% respectively.



New Juaben North placed 14 with 44.9% while Birim Central place 15th with 44.6%.

Kwahu Afram Plains North, Fanteakwa North, and Ayensuano languished at the bottom of the performance in the 2020 BECE in the region with 24.9%, 19.7%, and 19.0% pass rates respectively.



Twenty-four (24) schools in 13 districts/Municipalities in Eastern Region recorded Zero percent (0%) during the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The rest of the schools that recorded zero percent and the number of schools are; Kwaebibirim (4), Akyemansa (4), Abuakwa South (3), West Akim(3) Asene Manso -Akroso (2), New Juaben North (1), Yilo Krobo(1), Upper West Akyem (1), Kwahu South (1), Achiase (1), Fanteakwa South(1), Afram Plains North (1), Kwahu South (1), and lastly Okere (1).