Nsia-Asare explains why Agenda 111 is under the auspices of the Chief of Staff

Presidential Advisor on Health Dr Anthony Nsia-Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health Dr Anthony Nsia-Asare has explained the decision to keep the Agenda 111 project which will lead to the construction of 111 hospitals across the country, under the patronage of the Chief of Staff.

He said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday August 18 that the Agenda 111 is a special project hence the decision to make the office of the Chief of Staff the supervising office.



His comments come after Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza claimed that the Chief of Staff being in charge of the project will make accountability difficult because Parliament can question only the Minister of Health and not the Chief of Staff.



“We have Ministry of Health with technical staff to initiate, supervise and commission these hospitals in this country. Isn’t it curious that it is the Chief of Staff who is signing letters for awarding contracts to contractors and consultants to build teaching hospitals?



“I am telling you that the Ministry of Health is not the one in charge of the construction of Agenda 111, they went and recruited an estate developer whose estates are along the Junction Mall and set up Agenda 111 secretariat with V8s and other things and pushing that they are going to modify a policlinic design and call it a district hospital.

“I am a Member of Parliament, how do I demand accountability for what is going on from the Chief of Staff? Chief of Staff doesn’t have audience in Parliament, it is the Minister so you go and put it there before the president.



“The Ministry of Health is the one in charge of awarding project for any agenda 111. Why is President Akufo-Addo interested in being the one awarding hospital project? Is it because of something in it?” Mr Agbodza told TV3 news on Monday August 16.



But Dr Nsia-Asare said “It is Ghana government contracting the contractors. Ghana government can contract people through any of the Ministries so, this one Ghana government is contracting from the head of government because it is a very important project.



“The Ministry that you are talking about they are all part of the project steering committee.”