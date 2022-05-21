0
Nsuotem bridge collapse: Which engineer supervised this kind of dirty work? - Roads Minister 'barks'

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Engineer summoned over shoddy work on a bridge

Roads Minister assures residents of fixing roads, collapsed bridge

Resident decry poor states of road networks

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has summoned the engineers who supervised a now collapsed bridge that was constructed recently at Nsuotem-Offinso in the Ashanti region.

Mr Amoako-Attah, who was on a working visit to the area in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the region found that the bridge had been washed away following torrential rains which had also cut off residents from other adjoining communities in the area.

The very outspoken minister, who did not hide his displeasure over the poorly done work on the bridge said, “Which engineer supervised this kind of dirty work? Which engineer? I am really surprised by what has happened here.

“It was under whose supervision, let them cover it. Government cannot waste resources on such useless works. Which engineer supervised it? errh which engineer? Tell me. Where is he? Is he still in the system?” he fumed.

Following the inspection of the bridge and other road networks, the Roads Minister engaged some chiefs and leaders of Afigya Kwabre North to assure them of fixing the damaged bridge which was now posing as a death trap to residents.

“You have an assurance from the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo]. No area will be cut off [from adjoining communities]. The President has sleepless nights whenever such cases are reported," he assured.

"I have seen things for myself, and we shall not disappoint you. Going forward I will be engaging the engineers and a permanent decision will be taken [to fix the bridge]”, the minister told the chiefs and leaders.

Meanwhile, the said engineer of the collapsed Nsuontem-Offinso bridge is expected to report to the Minister's office on Monday 23, 2022 for further questioning and possible sanctioning over the shoddy work done.

