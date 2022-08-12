Ntim Fordjour awards 8-year old Assin Dawomako basic student

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, with Setor Kekeli Wilson

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has given an award to a student, Setor Kekeli Wilson, at Assin Dawomako Basic School for winning the Central Regional Reading Competition.

The prize which is an electronic tablet, books, and other educational materials was given to assist her with her education.



During the circuit-level reading competition in both English and Twi, Setor Kekeli Wilson took first place. At the Zonal level, he finished in second place, and at the Regional level, he took first place.

Speaking to the media the deputy minister said “I’m happy to provide Setor Kekeli Wilson, who is from my constituency, and the other two Basic students with an electronic Tablet with internet connectivity and a large variety of e-reading collections.”



The Assin Dawomako Basic two student will represent the Central Region at the National Reading Competition,