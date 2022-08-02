Ntim pays tribute to past and present leaders of NPP

National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim has paid a glowing tribute to past and present leaders of the party whose dedication to service and hard work has made the party formidable and a force to reckon with in Ghana politics.

Speaking at the 30th-anniversary celebration thanksgiving service in Accra on Sunday, July 31, 2022, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim said it will be unpardonable for him not to salute such gallant past and present officers of the party.



“As Chairman of the current national executive, it will be remiss of me not to pay special tribute to the first and subsequent national executives of our great party including B.J. Da Rocha, Leader, and Chairman, Joseph Agenim Boateng, Secretary, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, National Organiser, Madam Theresa AmerleyTagoe, Women Organiser, Alhaji Malik Alhassan Yakubu, National Youth Organiser, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, National Treasurer and all other Founding Members.”



“On such an occasion, let us remember and pay tribute to our leaders past and present, and to name but a few, Prof Adu Boahen, Victor Owusu, Peter Ala Adjetey, Samuel Odoi Sykes, Amma Busia, Dan Botwe, Haruna Esseku, Peter Mac Manu, Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey, Freddie Blay among others.”

Mr. Ntim also expressed pride in the fact that the NPP tradition has produced two Presidents under the Fourth Republic.



“Our tradition has already produced two Presidents for the Fourth Republic, HE J. A. Kufour and HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in addition to Prof K. A. Busia as our first Prime Minister. We must be proud of this record and the record of many Ministers and Heads of Government and State Institutions that we can boast of. It is my fervent prayer that our tradition will continue to nurture to give our country such great leaders in 2025 and beyond.



“Today’s celebration is not the 30-year journey we have already chalked as a party since 1992, but we pay homage and celebrate our heroes and heroines since the inception of our tradition. It is they, while the others slept, who toiled to bring us thus far. Their names are printed in our indelible memories and so long as there is Ghana, they will never be forgotten.”