Ntoboroso Community commends govt as Atwima Mponua District Mining Committee Launched

Mireku Duker with the MP for the area and elders of the town

The chiefs, elders and residents of Ntoroboso in the Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region have commended government for the swift and expeditious response to some mining-related issues in the areas.

The residents say the government’s decision to find compensation for the victims of the incidents is the ideal move they expected.



The residents shared their joy when the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. George Mireku Duker paid a working visit to the community on Thursday, March 31 2022 to assure them of government’s support.



Hon Mireku Duker relayed the message of comfort and empathy from the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor to the victims and promised them of compensation.



He appealed to them to view the incident as purely accidental and not a deliberate attempt by the government to destroy their properties.



Hon. George Mireku Duker promised a full-scale investigations into the incident after which support will be provided to the victim with other issues addressed.

He affirmed belief in the work by the anti-galamsey taskforce and counselled the community members to view it as a mere slip.



“Government is ready to support the man who lost properties in the incident,” Hon Duker said.



Hon Mireku Duker however lamented illegal mining activities in the area which he says has destroyed River Offin.



According to Hon, Duker, illegal mining threatens the survival of the people in the area and made a passionate appeal to the chiefs and elders to rise up against the menace.



Describing the galamsey operations as ‘regrettable and despicable’, he charged the community to guard against the operations.

He disclosed that government will scale up its anti-galamsey operations in the area and rid the River Offin of all mining equipment.



The Deputy Minister motioned an alternative and a more sustainable and responsible mining method as replacement for the destructive galamsey.



He announced that the MP for the area, Hon. Isaac Asiamah has secured a Community Concession for the area and that by the end of April, it will be operationalized.



He reminded the community and Ghanaians not to view the onslaught on illegal-small scale mining as an attack on their livelihoods but rather a measure to protect the country’s resources and grow the industry.



Hon. Duker, in a related development inaugurated the Atwima Mponua District Mining Committee with a call on them to stamp out illegal mining in the area.

He told the members of the community to be vigilant and firm in dealing with mining issues in the district and deal decisively with any person or institution who flouts the rules that govern mining in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, Hon. Isaac Asiamah commended the Sector Minister and the Ministry for taking steps to deal with issue.



He also joined the campaign against illegal mining, warning the residents that they risk drinking unsafe water if they don’t end galamsey activities.



He listed some developmental projects executed by the NPP government and appealed to the community to keep faith with government.