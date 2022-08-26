Nuclear information and education campaign to begin soon – GAEC

The logo of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), together with the Nuclear Power Institute is set to introduce the nuclear information, communication and education campaign across the country.

This forms part of phase two of the commission’s work towards educating Ghanaians and other stakeholders on issues relating to nuclear energy.



Ghana has at the moment, completed phase one of the national roadmap to integrating nuclear power into the country’s energy mix, which was rolled out in 2015, based on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s milestone approach.



As part of efforts to increase the country’s renewable energy stakes, the government is set to announce a vendor country to develop Ghana’s first nuclear power plant, with the evaluation process for interested countries currently underway.



Speaking exclusively on the ‘Energy Watch Series’ on Class 91.3 FM’s flagship news program 505 hosted by Korku Lumor, Director of the Nuclear Power Institute at GAEC, Prof. Seth Kofi Debrah said the campaign is aimed at enlightening stakeholders on strides made so far in the country’s nuclear energy space.



“This campaign takes into consideration what the perceptions survey came out with, the knowledge of the people within the 16 regions of Ghana, what they are looking out for and what they seek to actually know about nuclear,” he said.



“We are designing the various communication messages, to bring them up to speed about nuclear, its applications and particularly, the nuclear power program.

“So we are working towards bringing out activities that will enlighten people on the nuclear power program and its benefits,” he stressed.



Prof. Debrah further allayed the fears of Ghanaians on the widespread perception that nuclear waste is risky and could endanger the security of the country.



“It’s about how it is handled. There are over 450 reactors operating around the world, and nuclear waste has never become an issue,” he explained.



“We are now into research to find what else we can do with the waste, just like any other technology. But we have very strong confidence in how we can save [this waste] and how we can protect the general public,” he added.



“We know how to actually handle these things. We have experience in how to store nuclear waste,” he assured.



Prof. Seth Kofi Debrah is therefore calling on Ghanaians to embrace the concept of nuclear energy since according to him, the sun is all around us daily.