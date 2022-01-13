Numerous chieftaincy disputes threat to national security - Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has described the prevailing chieftaincy disputes in the region as a national security threat that requires urgent attention.

The chiefs from the Eastern Region stated this when they paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



The leader of the delegation and the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakitey, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help resolve the disputes.



On environmental protection measures, Nene Sakitey commended President Akufo-Addo for his efforts in protecting the environment.

He appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the president and his government to ensure that various parts of the country continued to witness development in the years to come.



President Akufo-Addo in his response acknowledged that chieftaincy disputes in the Eastern Region and other parts of the country are a matter of concern to his administration.



To address the issue, President Akufo-Addo suggested that his administration will prioritize finding resources for the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to support their efforts to resolve the disputes.