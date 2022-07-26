Nungua St Peter Anglican Church gets Prayer Centre

File photo of a church

The Saint Peter’s Anglican Church in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region has been blessed with a new prayer centre.

The centre is a legacy, which was started by the late Mrs Matilda Olu Davies a dedicated member of the church.



The building was, however, completed by her four children: Jemima, Frederica, Godfred, and Martin, all of Olu Davies.



Speaking at a ceremony to dedicate the prayer centre and unveiling of its plague, the Reverend Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Bishop of Accra Dioceses of the Anglican Church of Ghana, charged the Church to use the centre for the purpose it has been made for.



He said the place must be made accessible for all as it would be a place of great miracles.



Rev. Dr Torto also urged the Church to make the prayer garden a holy place adding, "Cleanliness is next to Godliness, therefore always maintain its clean environment as seen today."

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Frederica Mensah Olu Davies, second daughter of the late Matilda Olu Davies said their mother had a dream to put up a prayer centre at St. Peter Anglican Church at Nungua, hence, elated that through the children the dream has become a reality.



"It was her dream over some time, and luckily for us, we have a Reverend Minister who would normally visit her in her old age at home and give her communion.



"And so, each time he came around, he adores the old lady's garden, they will discuss it and it was like, look, let's have it at the Church premises so that at the end of the day we will have everybody coming in to pray and will see whatever happens with prayer requests.



"So, two years ago she got her seed money, got her Card Gardner to come and start with this prayer centre. Initially, the venue was given to her, and the gardener started with the greens. We were on it till she passed on," she said.



She noted that the prayer centre was the manifestation of what their mother had in mind and thanked her for the Christian religious values bestowed on them, adding that they would prove it and pass it on to their children.

"I will also appeal to Anglicans that whatever we have done, our mother started, and we have finished it and this should be emulated at the other Anglican Churches," Mrs Olu Davies said.



She stated that parents, families, and individuals could also put their hands together to build such prayer centres to ensure that Christians improve upon their spiritual growth.



She said it was not everything that the leadership could do for the church, hence, the individual contribution was key.



"We should be able to ensure that we develop ourselves in prayer and make sure that whatever we ask from the Lord, it will be done especially in an environment like where you see me standing now," she added.



She noted that the family would also ensure that the Calvary, which was currently not in good shape, would be rehabilitated.