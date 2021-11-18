Nungua chiefs stop Orca Deco branch launch ahead of Bawumia visit

Nungua Divisional Chief, Nii Afotey Gbetse speaking to the media

Orca Deco scheduled to launch Spintex branch on November 18, 2021

Guest of honour for the event was Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia



Nungua Traditional Stool leaders stopped the event over a land dispute



A planned opening ceremony of a new Orca Deco branch at Spintex Road on Thursday, November 18, 2021, has been halted by some chiefs and elders of the Nungua Stool.



The traditional leaders reportedly stormed the new branch a few hours to its official commissioning which was to be graced by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. They were demanding documents of the land on which the supermarket was built.



According to a report by Peacefmonline, the chiefs and elders of the Nungua Stool accused the management of Orca Deco Company Limited of unduly taking over their land for the development of the new branch.

Threatening to unleash their wrath on the management of the company, the angry leaders including youth groups from Nungua marched to the location cladded in red armbands and chanting war songs They explained that a court had issued an interlocutory injunction against the company restraining them from further developing the said land until the final determination of a pending case over the land. However, the company had allegedly flouted the order of the court.



“We are surprised to see a foreign company like Orca Deco flouting the orders of a Ghanaian Court. We will not sit down and allow that to continue. This land belongs to us and we will not allow anybody to take it. We have called them on several occasions for us to sit and see the way forward, but they refused. That is how we ended up in court. And the court has given an Interlocutory Injunction against them,” a Divisional Chief of Nungua, Nii Afotey Gbetse told the media.



He said the company went ahead to ensure the completion of the project despite the injunction being granted as far back as May, 2021.



The chief explained that Orca Deco Co Ltd. and Cemonit Ghana Ltd were ordered by an interlocutory injunction given by a High Court not to interfere with the disputed land situated and lying at Spintex Road in Suit No: LD / 0345 / 2021, till the final determination of the suit before the court over the same land. However, in defiance of the court orders, Cemonit Ghana Ltd and Orca Deco Co Ltd.,



The near stampede that occurred at the new Orca Deco Branch on Thursday morning took the intervention of the police and military to bring the situation under control.