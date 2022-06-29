Nungua gets support for Homowo festival

A cheque was presented for the celebration

Real estate heavyweights, Trasacco Group has supported this year's Homowo Festival celebration by the people of Nungua.

On Wednesday, June 29, the renowned estate developer presented a cheque for 80,000 GHC and other items to the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse of Nungua, the overlord of Ga Adangme state at his Palace in Accra.



The items included hundred bags of rice, two bags of maize, two fat cows and four rams worth several thousand of Cedis.



Managing Director of Trasacco Valley Mr Ian Morris in a post-presentation interview said "This is just a token to support the event because of the long-standing relationship with Nungua since 1997. This is one of the several Corporate Social Responsibilities we embark on the quiet.

"We don't only offer quality products for our numerous clients, but support the community where we operate, we wish the people of Nungua a fruitful anniversary celebration. We will continue to support our communities."



Gborbu Larbia, Bortier Peppefo for the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse expressed gross thanks to the management of Trasacco Group for the gesture saying on behalf of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse.



"We are indeed grateful for this support, it will go a long way to make this year's Homowo Festival celebration an epoch-making one. We promise to support the Trasacco Group in all their endeavours."