5
Menu
News

Nurses and Midwives Trainees issue 10-day ultimatum for payment of arrears

Nurses And Trainees Strike Nurses and Midwives Trainees demand allowances

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association has hinted at a nationwide demonstration should the government refuse to pay them their nine-month allowance which is in arrears.

To this end, the Association has issued a ten-day ultimatum to the government to settle all nine-month arrears.

The National Vice President of the Association, Shadrach Kyei Adu-Gyamfi in an interview with GBC News said, all attempts to get the government and the Health Ministry to pay them have yielded no results hence their current decision.

According to Mr. Adu-Gyamfi, the non-payment of the allowance continues to negatively impact members.

“Non-payment affects the psychology of trainees,” he opined.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Ghana warned to be vigilant as 8 soldiers die in terrorist attack in Togo
Watch how these Ga residents ‘punished’ a Nigerian thief
Captain Smart slams Ablakwa over GH¢20,000-car-boot saga
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
Related Articles: