Nurses and Midwives Trainees issue 10-day ultimatum for payment of arrears

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association has hinted at a nationwide demonstration should the government refuse to pay them their nine-month allowance which is in arrears.
To this end, the Association has issued a ten-day ultimatum to the government to settle all nine-month arrears.
The National Vice President of the Association, Shadrach Kyei Adu-Gyamfi in an interview with GBC News said, all attempts to get the government and the Health Ministry to pay them have yielded no results hence their current decision.
According to Mr. Adu-Gyamfi, the non-payment of the allowance continues to negatively impact members.
“Non-payment affects the psychology of trainees,” he opined.
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- UCC senior staff threaten strike over allowance, promotion
- CLOGSAG strike called off, work to resume on May 16
- Road toll workers threaten demo over unpaid salaries
- Impact of CLOGSAG strike affecting government business—MPs
- CLOGSAG Strike: Registrar-General to miss out on revenue target
- Read all related articles