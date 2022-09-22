Nurses declare hunger strike over unpaid allowances

They have declared September 30, and Saturday, October 1, 2022 for their intended hunger strike

The Coalition of 2019 posted nurses has threatened that its members will embark on a hunger strike and possibly lay down their tools following the non-payment of their allowances.

They notified that Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, 2022, are impending for their intended hunger strike and a lay down of their tools respectively.



According to the Coalition, it has become necessary after exhausting all efforts to get their outstanding eight-month allowances paid which proved futile.



As a result, the group noted the situation has brought about untold hardship and hunger, hence their decision to strike.



“As professional nurses, we have nursed our clients for all these months on empty stomach because of the love for the jobs and our clients but we are currently at our wits’ end, enough is enough.

“Government should as a matter of urgency expedite payment for all 2019 posted nurses so we can continue serving our mother Ghana,” they said in a statement.



Meanwhile, they maintained their stance that until their demands are met “all 2019 posted nurses” will “lay down their tools until further notice.”



