Nurses lament delay in February salary

File photo of a group of nurses

Some nurses across the country are seething with rage over the government's delay in the release of their February salary.

According to the nurses, the situation has become unbearable for many health workers since salary for the month ending February has not been released.



“Many a time, as government workers on the Controller and Accountant General’s Department payroll alert for salary payment, is on the 25th day of the new month. But here we are, today is March 1, and there’s still no alert indicating salaries have not been paid to beneficiary banks,” the nurses bemoaned.



A nurse with 14 years of experience, [name withheld] expressed the worry of her colleague workers in the health sector on the mid-day news of Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



“Sometimes alert delays but it does not enter the new month, we’ve had instances of salary delays but that of this year is a cause for worry,” she said.



According to the Controller and Accountant-General’s salary chart, salary for the month of February was to be paid on the 25th.

It is, however, not clear whether what the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said about the government not being able to pay salaries for the next three months has begun to rear its head.



Below is the Controller and Accountant -General’s salary chart for the year 2022



