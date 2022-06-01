Nurses paying as much GH¢20k, GH¢150k for postings - President

Rotational nurses during one of their protests

The president of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana, Jerry Martins Aziamati, has called on the government to eradicate the naked corruption that has plagued the postings of nurses and midwives at the Ministry of Health.

According to him, the Ministry as matter of fact is fraught with massive corruption over the posting of nurses and midwives in the country.



He argued that the Ministry needs some form of cleansing when it comes to the posting of nurses and midwives.



He called on the president to look into the acts of corruption that characterized the postings of nurses and midwives at the Health Ministry.



He said nurses are paying as much as Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis and Fifteen Thousand Ghana respectively for common postings.



Mr. Azarmati made this call speaking on the exodus of nurses and midwives from the country on the midday news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

He said some nurses who belong to the 2015, 2016 batches, and 2019 to 2020 among others have not been posted.



There is a backlog of referral nurses and midwives as well nurses who are doing their national service, he said.



Even those who are doing their national service are having issues with their monthly allowance, he stressed.



Yet a few privileged nurses numbering about One hundred twenty-five belonging to the 2020 batch have been posited over the backlog of their seniors who are waiting at home to be posted.



He alleged that the 125 nurses posted a couple of months ago paid as much as Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis and One Hundred and Fifty Ghana as facilitation for their postings.

Those of us who cannot afford the amount are wasting at home, he bemoaned.



He said these are all demotivation factors for nurses and midwives to refuse postings to remote areas of the country.



He said all the promises the government made to nurses and midwives in the last elections have not been fulfilled.