Nursing mother crashed to death in Gomoa road accident

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning

• Mother of a two-year-old girl has died in an accident

• The driver and the two-year-old girl are in critical condition



• Ten people died at that same spot in Gomoa over the weekend



A nursing mother has been confirmed dead while her two-year-old daughter and driver of the vehicle they were travelling in are in critical condition.



This happened on Tuesday in an accident at Gomoa Mpota near Gomoa Mampong on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.



The woman, whose identity is yet to be known, lost her life instantly in the accident this morning when their car crashed into a broken down vehicle parked in the middle of the road.



“According to the police, there was a spoilt car in the middle of the road so as the cargo car was coming from the Winneba junction towards Kasoa. The car which had broken down failed to put a warning sign behind the car and the moving vehicle crashed into the broken down car,” an Adom FM reporter said.

The reporter, Kofi Adjei added, “As I am speaking to you now, the driver and child are in critical condition.”



An eyewitness account also revealed that a 5-year-old boy on board the moving vehicle also sustained bruises.



The two-year-old girl and the driver of a pick up are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



The accident comes days after 10 people died in an accident at that same spot in Gomoa over the weekend.



