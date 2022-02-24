Nursing mother granted GH₵100,000.00 bail in ‘Nima riot’

“Woman Ghana” is facing an abetment of a crime charge

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH₵100,000.00 bail with two sureties to a nursing mother for her alleged involvement in the Nima riot, which led to the injury of several people.

Hunu Dawud, alias “Woman Ghana” is to report twice every week to the Nima Police until the determination of case.



“Woman Ghana” is facing an abetment of a crime charge, which she denied.



Meanwhile, Ali Awudu, alias “Bombo”, one of the kingpins of the riot, has been denied bail.



Eight accomplices were earlier granted GH₵80,000.00 bail each and two sureties each.



They have all denied conspiring to commit the crime, wielding offensive weapons and causing harm.

They will make their next appearance on March 9, 2022.



Chief Inspector Dennis Terpertey told the Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Torsu that, on January 18, 2022, at about 1500 hours, Police received information that there was an ongoing riot at Nima Gutter involving the usage of arms and other offensive weapons.



He said a team of armed Police was dispatched to the location with a large crowd, adding that the names of Ali Awudu, alias “Bombom” and Ibrahim Husain, alias “Kumodzi” came up as the leaders of two groups responsible for the riot.



The prosecution said they had escaped when the Police arrived, stating that Awudu was arrested after he was identified to the Police as one of the perpetrators.



It said a total of twelve (12) used shells were retrieved at the scene and a barbering shop located a few meters was vandalised by the rioters.

A search at the vandalised shop led to the discovery of three (3) AAA live ammunition, one empty pistol magazine, one live pistol bullet, one knife and one machete.



The Court heard that a victim, Frimpong, 53, who was about to move his car from the scene was hit by a bullet on his left shoulder and responding to treatment at the Emergency ward of the 37 Military Hospital.



The prosecution said Suleiman and Moro, alias “Gato,” who had gone to seek treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Ridge were picked up.



It said investigations led to the arrest of Bassam, Gariba, Barinu and Ganiru at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital/Ridge after they were identified to Police.



Intelligence also led to the arrest of Salim and Seidu at Ashalajah.

The prosecution said a search conducted in the room of Salim and Seidu led to the discovery and retrieval of a Military Uniform and pump-action gun.



On January 23, 2022, intelligence led to the arrest of Dauda Omoni from his hideout at Polo Park near Kotoka International Airport and when a viral video of the incident was shown to him, he admitted that he was the one seen wielding a machete at the scene of the crime.



It said the investigation had revealed that Awudu and Husain who were at large and Suleiman and Dauda, were linked to the crime.



The prosecution said an investigation was underway to uncover the roles played by Mahama, Moro, Bassam, Gariba, Barinu, Ganiru, Salim and Seidu.