Nursing mothers appeal for weighing centre at Banda

A nursed baby

Source: GNA

Nursing mothers at Banda in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, have called for a weighing centre at the health facility.

They said the lack of a centre had pushed them to weigh children under dilapidated structures, resulting in frequent attacks by reptiles.



The women called on the authorities to support them get a centre at the facility.



During a visit, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw some nursing mothers sitting on the bare floor with their children, waiting for nurses to attend to them.



GNA observed that the facility lacked many amenities, including beds, laboratory services, chairs, staff accommodation and other crucial equipment to run a Community Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound.



Madam Raphatu Fuseini, a nursing mother, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that lizards and snakes usually fell from the dilapidated structure, scaring them away.

She urged the Krachi Nchumuru Health Directorate and the authorities to act swiftly in dealing with the situation.



Mr. Godfred Atsu, the physician assistant of Banda Health Centre, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the state of the facility was negatively affecting their work.



He appealed to governmental and non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to support them with a conducive weighing centre.



Mr. Nkrumah Ogyile, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Krachi Nchumuru, said the issue of inadequate infrastructure at the Banda Health Centre would be addressed at the Assembly's meeting.



GNA