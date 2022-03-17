Nuru E/A primary school roofing ripped off, headteacher seeks support from government

Roofless Nuru E/A primary school building

Correspondence from North East Region

A rainstorm that lasted more than an hour at Janga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region on Sunday evening (13 March 2022) has razed down several houses including school buildings and other structures in the community.



Many of the residents have been rendered homeless including women and children after the heavy rains.



At Nuru E/A primary school, a 3-unit classroom block's roofing has been ripped off compelling the school to seek shelter under trees unless the government intervenes.



GhanaWeb's arrival at the school's premises spotted the school children standing distracted at the mercy of the weather due to the damage caused.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the headteacher of the school, Saaka Iddisah popularly called Yaw lamented that the school children are likely to seek shelter under the school trees if urgent measures are not taken to get the building rehabilitated.



"If emergency measures are not taken, then the school children will be sitting under trees and it is almost raining season. So it means if it is not rehabilitated now, anytime the clouds gather, the children will have to go home," he said.



The head of the school, Saaka Iddisah Yaw is therefore appealing to the government and other benevolent organisations to urgently furnish the school with the needed materials to rehabilitate the damaged parts of the building to facilitate teaching and learning in the school.



