Nutifafa Ruthy crowned new queen of 'RabbyStarlet' season 2

Nutifafa Ruthy receiving her crown

A level 200 student of Central University, Nutifafa Ruthy, has been announced as the new ultimate Queen for season 2 of the reality series 'RabbyStarlet'.

The organizers made the announcement on Saturday in the morning after a brief ceremony was held in Accra. Ruthy was presented with a new contract, GHC 10,000 to start a business and a car. She replaces the former winner of RabbyStarlet season 2 Sonia Owusu after she was officially dethroned for failing to abide by the rules associated with the office of the ultimate Queen of 'RabbyStarlet'.



As the new Queen of 'RabbyStarlet' Season 2, Nutifafa Ruthy said the news came as a surprise to her. Nevertheless, she has promised to live up to expectations and do her best to lift the name of 'RabbyStarlet' higher.



The new Queen for 'RabbyStarlet' season 2 Nutifafa Ruthy, expressed both joy and surprise upon being named the queen of 'RabbyStarlet 'Season 2. "I didn't know I would get this but, I'm ready, so expect the best from me. This is a big win and I'm so excited", she said.

The Spokesperson for 'RabbyStarlet' reality show Ivy Frimpong, explained that the decision to crown Nutifafa as the new Queen wasn't an easy choice; neither was dethroning the previous queen Sonia Owusu.



Nutifafa Ruthy is currently pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management at Central University and juggles this with her profession as a Pharmaceutical Assistant at a medical centre in Accra. As the new queen, she is expected to execute one community social project and carry on with the ambassadorial duties of the reigning Queen.